The arrests included multiple drug felonies and driving while intoxicated charges.

Three area residents were arrested by troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) over the weekend.

According to online arrest reports, Jade N. Peterson, 22, Brookfield was arrested in Linn County at 3:12 a.m., on Aug. 1 for alleged misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, prior offender and driving without a license. According to the report she was released.

At 5:11 p.m., on Aug. 1, Jimmy J. Allen, 27, Gallatin, was arrested for alleged misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident and for operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license. He was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail and released after 24 hours, according to the online report.

Troopers also arrested 26 - year-old Bria N. Harvey, Greensboro, N.C., at 9 p.m., on Aug. 2. She was arrested in Linn County for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance - cocaine; felony possession of a controlled substance, THX wax; possession of 11-35 grams of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. She was taken to the Brookfield Police Department and released after a 24-hour hold, according to the report.