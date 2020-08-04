The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is asking the public for feedback. According to a press release, Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the MSHPl, invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers' attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues.

The 2020 Public Opinion Survey remains open through the end of August. Members of the public will find the survey on the patrol's website at https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/Root/index.html. Click on the “Complete the 2020 Public Opinion Survey” link at the top, left side of the patrol's home page to initiate the survey, or you can visit the survey link directly via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MSHP2020 from any computer or mobile device.