Weekend police reports include several cases of burglary.

Press release for Aug. 2

1:31 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Park Lane. for a commercial business alarm. The building was found to be secure and a false alarm.

2:58 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Business Highway 36 to check the wellbeing check of a subject walking on the side of the roadway. Officers contacted the subject who stated he did not need officers assistance.

6:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Washington Street to recover items in the roadway. Officers contacted the owner of the items and learned they had fallen from the back of the subject’s vehicle. The items were returned to the owner.

10:59 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Washington and 1st streets to recover a license plate from the roadway. Officers contacted the owner of the license plate and it was returned to the owner.

11:46 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Walnut Street for a parking complaint. Officers contacted the vehicle owner and the vehicle was moved.

12:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street to retrieve found property. The recovered property may be connected to other criminal activity and will be under investigation. The investigation is continuing.

2:52 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Jackson Street for a report of a burglary. Officers located a subject in the home who was identified as a suspect in various other cases being worked by the Chillicothe Police Department. The subject was arrested for various crimes such as trespassing, stealing and burglary.

5:02 p.m., Officers took a report of a trespassing at the Chillicothe Police Department, which occurred in the area of E Jackson Street near the railroad tracks. The investigation is ongoing.

6:13 p.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Clay Street to recover items a citizen reported as possible drug related items. Officers seized the items and are investigating further.

7:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Polk Street, in reference to a dog attacking another dog. Both owners made a civil agreement on paying for medical expenses for the dog.

10:47 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Walnut Street for a report of attempted burglary. Upon officers arrival the suspect had fled the scene and was unable to be located at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

On Aug. 2, the Chillicothe Police Department received 58 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 1

11:27 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street to speak with a citizen reference questions about harassment.

12:34 p.m., Officers served court paperwork to a subject in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

2:41 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Walnut Street for a report of domestic violence. Contact was made with both parties on the scene and was determined that it had been a verbal argument. No arrests were made.

3:17 p.m., Officers took report of possible harassment and stalking, which occurred at a business in the 600 block of S Washington Street. This investigation is ongoing.

6:04 p.m., Officers responded to the area of U.S. Highway 65 and Sioux Drive for a well-being check of a subject walking on the side of the roadway. Officers contacted the subject who stated he did not need assistance.

9:59 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Waples and Liberia for a report of a possible house

fire. No house fire was located. There was however a small recreational fire at a residence.

On Aug.1, the Chillicothe Police Department received 59 calls for service.

Press release for July 31

12:36 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Trenton Road and contacted several juveniles. The juveniles where advised of curfew and went home.

6:35 a.m., Officers arrested a male in the 600 block of Walnut Street who turned himself in on a

Livingston County arrest warrant. The male was later transported to Daviess-DeKalb Reginal

Jail.

9:51 a.m., Officers spoke with an individual who had questions about the eviction process.

11:11 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and Polk streets for a report of a dog at large. Officers where unable to locate the dog upon their arrival.

12:29 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Bryan Street for a report of burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

2:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Locust Street in reference to an intoxicated male who was being belligerent to individuals in the 200 block of Washington Street. Officers contacted the male and later released him to family members.

3:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Locust Street in reference to panhandling.

Officers spoke with the subjects who agreed to move on.

3:45 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and 3rd streets in reference to a

motor vehicle accident.

5:08 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and Ann streets in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The driver of one vehicle was arrested for DWI, taken to the police

department, processed, and released with a citation.

6:05 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Herriman Street in reference to stolen license plates. The investigation is continuing.

7:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the argument was verbal and no arrests were made.

8:01 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Cowgill to speak with a citizen reference questions about harassment.

9:49 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Washington Street for a well-being check of a subject sitting on the side of the road. The subject was found to be okay and did not require any help from police.

10:25 p.m., Officers took a phone call from a citizen asking question about harassment.

On July 31, the Chillicothe Police Department received 119 calls for service.