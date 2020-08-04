Voters casting ballots in Republican or Democratic party primaries at county, state, federal (U.S. House) levels, as well as one statewide issue

By PAUL STURM, C-T Staff Writer

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — With Livingston County Clerk Sherry Parks having projected, only days before election day, that 40-45% of registered county voters would participate in today's (Aug. 4, 2020) Missouri party primaries and one-issue election, virtually-ideal weather and an envigorated electorate anecdotally seemed to have morning balloting on a brisk pace which would make the clerk's "prediction" attainable.

With the polls at the nine county voting locations (serving 19 precincts) having opened at 6 a.m. and remaining open until 7 p.m., local (Livingston County) voters are deciding only four contested county office races – eastern district commissioner, sheriff, collector-treasurer, public administrator – that will set the November 3 general election ballot. All four of those contested primaries are on the Republican ballot.

Additionally, there are contested races in both the Democratic and Republican parties for the nominations for U.S. House of Representatives sixth district representative, as well as the statewide offices of Governor and Lieutenant Governor. The Democrats also have a two-person contest for Attorney General, while each of those parties, along with the Green and Libertarian parties, have only one candidate each for the State Treasurer and Secretary of State posts. One statewide-office (Secretary of State) candidate appears under the Constitution Park banner.

Additionally, the Republicans and Libertarians each have a single candidate for the 21st district seat in the Missouri Senate.

On the county level, Democrats J. Scott Lindley (coroner), Teresa Sykes (collector-treasurer), and Steve Ripley (assessor) are unopposed today, as is Republican Josh Daniel (coroner). With no Republican running for assessor, veteran incumbent Ripley is assured of reelection in the November vote, barring unforeseen developments affecting his candidacy in the interim.

In addition to the office elections being conducted today, all Missouri voters have the opportunity to decide whether to amend the state constitution to adopt Medicaid Expansion, as set forth in the federal Affordable Care Act.

The candidates involved in the four contested Livingston County office races are:

Eastern District Commissioner – Alvin Thompson (incumbent), Roger Barnes

Sheriff – Steve Cox (incumbent), Richard "Rick" Knouse

Collector-Treasurer – Diana Havens, Kaley Holmes

Public Administrator – Geri Curtis, Whitney Ballard

The Constitution-Tribune will be at the Livingston County Courthouse as official election results are released this evening and will be posting them online as time and opportunity permit on this www.chillicothenews.com website and on Twitter via reporter Paul Sturm's @CTSportsPSturm account.