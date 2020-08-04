Incumbent East District commissioner Thompson gets 52.6% support over challenger Barnes. In public administrator contest, Curtis shades Ballard with 52.9%. Cox (sheriff), Havens (collector/treasurer) take other two contested races – both on Republican ballot – very easily. Voter turnout just under 47%.

By PAUL STURM, C-T Staff Writer

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Half of the four contested Livingston County office races on today’s (Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020) election ballot generated very competitive races left unsettled until the final couple of precincts reported.

In the end, voter turnout of virtually 47% – slightly above county clerk Sherry Parks’ projection late last week – sent incumbent Republican East District commissioner Alvin Thompson on, unopposed, to November’s general election, and Geri Curtis as the GOP’s candidate and presumptive winner in November’s public administrator’s vote.

Thompson out-polled Roger Barnes 1,153-1,037 in their party’s primary race. The winner’s 52.6% share means, barring unforeseen developments between now and next January, Thompson will be sworn in to a new 4-years term of representing the eastern portion of the county.

Curtis pulled 1,878 votes (52.9%) to Whitney Ballard’s 1,671 to take the Republican spot on the general election ballot. With no Democrat seeking the position, Curtis likely will become the successor to outgoing administrator Sherry Parks (not the county clerk).

The other two Tuesday races – both among Republicans, as well – were runaways. Veteran incumbent sheriff Steve Cox swamped challenger and former Chillicothe chief of police Richard “Rick” Knouse 3,049-759, an 80-20% spread. In a duel to represent the party in opposition to unchallenged Democrat Teresa Sykes for the county collector/treasurer position incumbent Paula McCoy is not seeking to retain, Diana Havens easily out-distanced Kaley Holmes 2,881-856. That’s a 77.1-22.9% margin.

Some 1,719 Livingston County voters were eligible to help decide whether a Chillicothe Fire Protection District No. 1 should be established through incorporation, whether the proposed tax rate to fund such a district should be approved, and what five persons should serve on the district board, if such an entity came into existence.

Of that total, over 61% weighed in, but produced a divided outcome. Incorporation of such a district was okayed by a decent spread – 576-441 (54-46%), but the 30-cents per $100 assessed property valuation proposed to fund it was nixed by a 580-439 margin (57-43%). All five potential board of director members listed on the ballot – Darrell Wright, Bruce Brodmerkle, David Morris, Ed Daugherty, and Chris Bonderer – were handily approved to fill the five available seats, although there were 20 write-in votes cast for various persons.

For their share of the statewide decision on whether a state constitutional amendment approving Missouri participation in the Medicaid expansion component of the federal Affordable Care Act, Livingston County voters were heavily opposed – 2,985-1,244 (71-29%). At the time of this story’s original posting online, the statewide tally on the question was far closer, but also trailing 53.2-46.8% with not quite half of all precincts counted.

Widening the election lens’ scope, the party primaries for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Sixth District, which includes Livingston County, saw long-time incumbent Sam Graves easily advancing to the November ballot by a nearly 4-to-1 margin over his lone Republican challenger. On the Democratic side, where five persons were contending, with about 80 percent of the precincts (not total votes) counted, it appeared to have become a 2-person duel, with Gena L. Ross having surged ahead with nearly 34% of the tally and Ramona Farris second at 25%. There was, however, only about a 3,100-raw-votes difference in their totals.



