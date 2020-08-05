On Aug. 4, the MSHP reported a fatality accident involving a man from Hamilton.

On Aug. 4, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a fatality accident involving a man from Hamilton, a Marceline man being life-flighted following an accident and the arrest of a Livingston County teenager.

According to online accident reports at 12:45 p.m., on Tuesday, 67-year-old John Polson, Marceline, was driving a Heston 6450 mower on husk Road in Brookfield when he ran off the right side of the road and went down an embankment before coming to an abrupt stop. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital by ambulance then flown to the University of Missouri-Columbia, for treatment of moderate injuries.

At 2:26 p.m., on Aug. 4, in Caldwell County on U.S. Highway 36, 1.5 miles east of Cameron Stanley W. Parker, 39, Oak Ridge, was driving a 2002 Kenworth tractor-trailer east when the dual tires came off of the third axel. According to the online report, the tires then crossed the median of the highway and struck a 1986 Ford Mustang head-on causing the vehicle to then go off the northside of the road and down an embankment. The Mustang was being driven by Jerry L. Graham, 72, Hamilton. Graham was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center where he dies at 4:21 p.m. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers arrested Keenan R. Brake, 18, Chillicothe, at 9 p.m., Aug. 4 in Livingston County. According to the report Brake was charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of 11-35 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Brake was released following his arrest.