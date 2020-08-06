Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox recently released information about Jacob Paul Dudley, who was added to the county’s most-wanted list.

Dudley is wanted for alleged failure to appear in court on the original charges of class E felony- property damage in the first degree.

Dudley is a white male, 21 years of age, with brown hair, hazel eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 170 lbs. His last known address was at 114 W Kelling Ave., Waverly. Anyone who has information about Dudley should contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.