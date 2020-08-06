As of Thursday morning, there were 56 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Livingston County, of those six cases are active and 50 have recovered.

On Monday, officials with St. Luke’s Health System released COVID-19 testing statistics for Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital along with the current criteria to be tested. Testing statistics as of the morning of Aug. 3, are:

Wright Memorial has tested 955, (653 from Grundy County, 152 from Mercer County, 22 from Livingston County, 128 from other counties) up from 877 on July 28; Hedrick has tested 2060, (1282 Livingston County residents, 237 from Grundy County, 51 from Mercer County, 490 from other counties) up from 1885 on July 28; Hedrick and Wright Memorial combined – 3015, up from 2762 on July 28.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections online COVID-19 Dashboard at the Chillicothe Correctional Center there have been 21 staff members test positive for COVID-19, of those there are 12 active cases and nine staff members who have recovered. As of Thursday morning, the state was reporting 216 offenders who have tested positive in the Chillicothe facility, of those 187 cases are active and 29 have recovered.

Officials in Linn County reported having 46 cases.

Testing criteria

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a healthcare provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

For non-inpatient testing, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to: fever of 100 degrees or higher; loss of smell or taste; cough; shortness of breath; diarrhea; sore throat or body aches

Two drive-up testing facilities are open. Wright Memorial Hospital opened a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Green Hills Medical Clinic, located at 3300 E 10th Street in Trenton, in addition to a site in Chillicothe at the former Washington St. Food & Drink location, which has continued operating as well. The Trenton drive-thru clinic operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. The Chillicothe site operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and who obtain a provider order from a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

