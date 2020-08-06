





Food trucks in Moberly will have to follow some new rules if ordinance amendments are passed by the Moberly City Council.

The Moberly Planning and Zoning Commission approved proposed amendments July 27 to a city code related to business operating as mobile food vendors or through food trucks. The proposed amendments were reviewed Monday in a work session by the Moberly City Council, which will take action on the amendments at a future council meeting.

Amendments include any food truck operation must be located within 500 feet of public toilet facilities, trucks must be parked on an approved hard surface and on a property with an active primary business.

The city may approve special circumstances with a temporary written approval. Mobile food trucks cannot be left overnight for more than two consecutive nights or operate at a single location for 14 consecutive days. Trucks can operate a maximum of 60 days per calendar year at a particular location.

The council also reviewed other items in its Monday work session. No actions were taken, but may be at future council meetings.

MORE GOLF CARTS AT HERITAGE HILLS

Heritage Hills Golf Course management seeks permission to lease an additional 20 golf carts from T&T Golf Car and Motorsports Co. This will bring the number of available carts back to 60 at the course.

The course has to acquire temporary use agreements when tournaments are held, Parks and Recreation Director Troy Bock said. There is a growing need for daily cart use, as well, he said. If the course were to lease the additional carts, it actually would save the city roughly $400 per month, Bock said.

PUBLIC INFORMATION CHANNEL

Charter Communications petitioned the city to enter a contract to sponsor a designated public information channel providing content related to city government activity on its television network.

This requires a larger financial investment of broadcast equipment and technology services by the city to provide such a channel, Moberly City Manager Brian Crane said.

"According to Charter's statutory requirements we also have to provide 10 hours of fresh content to be viewed on our channel every week," he said. "Our city staff has been reviewing content and the resources we have available that could meet those 10 hours per week."

Staff likely could not fulfill the requirement, Crane said. Content shared to social media and through the city’s website is successful and reaches a lot of people but could not meet the 10-hour threshold, he said.

Mayor Jerry Jeffrey and councilman Austin Kyser asked Crane to have city personnel further study the possibilities and present a report to the council at the next business meeting.

DOWNTOWN PARADE REQUESTS; TOYS FOR TOTS

The city received two requests for downtown parades that will be up for consideration at the next regular council meeting. The Moberly Homecoming Parade is planned for 3 p.m. Sept. 18, and a Veterans Day Parade at 1 p.m. Nov. 14.

A lease agreement with the local U.S. Marines Toys For Tots Foundation will be considered for the organization to lease building space at 218 W. Reed St. from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The facility would be used to store donated toys that will be distributed to children in need during the Christmas holiday season.

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

Appointments to various city committee also will be decided at a future council meeting. John E. Davis could receive reappoint to serve on the Moberly Public Building Commission, while Dennis Stevenson may be selected for unexpired term of the late Robert Edwards on the Moberly Housing Authority Board.