



A Mexico teen allegedly involved in a Wednesday shooting that left one teen dead and another injured turned himself over to the Mexico Public Safety Department on Thursday.

Javone L. Hornbeak, 18, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to a department news release.

Hornbeak told officers in a post-Miranda interview he had gone to Garfield park with Tornez Burton, 17, and others to fight Jzyeshawn Palmer, 17, and several others, according to court documents.

He told officers he and brought a gun with him for protection and safety. He admitted shooting six rounds, but did not know where they landed, court documents stated.

The shooting occurred at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Tyronn Lue Boulevard.

Hornbeak told officers he shot Palmer, but it was accidental and denied shooting Burton, saying someone else with a gun shot Burton, according to court documents.

Hornbeak said he dropped the gun in the area before running away. Officers found an empty handgun in the area, which had been reported stolen in March. Hornbeak denied knowing the gun was stolen, according to court documents

An investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing and Hornbeak could face additional charges. Others also may be charged.

Neighbors interviewed after the shooting told police that a group of teens had met in the area and began fighting after a disturbance a few blocks away, according to the Aug. 6 news release.

Responding personnel found Burton at the scene, who was shot one time in the chest. He was transported by Audrain Ambulance to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain where he later died.

Palmer, 17, also visited the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Family later took him to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for treatment.