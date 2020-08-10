The restrictions on court activities in Boone and Callaway counties are easing under a new order issued by 13th Circuit Presiding Judge Kevin Crane.

Two weeks after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19 on July 24 and no additional cases among court personnel, the courts today are resuming some in-person hearings and jury trials.

"The court will continue utilizing available technology when possible to limit in-person courtroom appearances to the extent practicable," the order issued Friday states.

All visitors to the courthouse must wear face masks in all public areas and during all court proceedings unless good cause is shown to limit the requirement in particular instances. The occupancy of courtrooms and jury rooms will be limited to 25 people whenever possible, the order states.

"Persons who appear to be ill may be asked to leave the courthouse and will be given a

subsequent date to appear" the order states. "There is signage on court buildings directing the public not to enter if the person has been exposed to someone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, or have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing."