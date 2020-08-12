10% of families choosing distance learning

The Chillicothe R-II School District has announced plans for orientation for students doing distance learning and open house for in-person learners.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers said that preliminary information shows that about 10% of the districts 1700 students are going to be distance learning.

“We did not have 100% completion of the surveys, so principals are contacting families at this time to determine the type of instruction their students will be receiving,” Wiebers said. “At last check, we are at roughly 10% choosing a virtual/distance learning option.”

Plans were announced for open house and orientation for elementary students choosing distance learning.

“We are excited to announce that CES, Field, and Dewey will have Open House in each respective building on Tuesday, Aug. 25,” Chillicothe Elementary School Principal Jill Watkins said in an email Monday morning. “We appreciate your understanding as we navigate the beginning of the year as efficiently as possible.”

The first day of school for elementary school students will be Aug. 26.

The change in the start date of school for elementary students was made to allow parents and students the opportunity to meet the staff.

The Aug. 25 open house will be held for 15 minutes per family, and only one parent will be allowed to accompany the student to meet their teacher. For families with more than one student in the building, only one parent will be allowed to enter the school with all of the children.

Families should bring school supplies. They will also receive SeeSaw login information, a short activity to complete and Title 1 information.

Those in attendance will be asked to wear a face mask and Watkins said plans are to mail teacher letters by Aug. 14.

Parents can schedule an appointment by going to the appropriate Sign-up Genius link below to schedule a time. Sign-up will open at 8 a.m., on Aug. 17.

CES Open House Sign-up Link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0845A9AB2DAAF94-cesopen

Field Elementary Open House Sign-up Link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0845A9AB2DAAF94-field

Dewey Elementary Open House Sign-up Link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0845A9AB2DAAF94-dewey

Elementary school students whose parents have opted for distance learning are being asked to attend an orientation at 6 p.m., Aug. 25, with one parent only at the Performing Arts Center. During orientation students will meet the Distance Learning teachers, pay $20 for IPad/Chromebook insurance to receive the device, and be given the parent/student and teacher expectations.

Building contact information CES (grades K-1) - 660-240-3315; Field Elementary (grades 2-3) - 660-646-2909 and Dewey Elementary (grades 4-5)- 660-646-4255.

Anyone attending either the open house or orientation will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Wiebers said staff would be back in the buildings starting with New

Teacher orientation Aug. 12-13, followed by all staff meetings Aug. 18-20.

He said COVID numbers and the health and health of staff and students would be monitored continuously in the two weeks leading up to school and after.

“If the district has COVID-19 infections in our buildings, the district will work with health officials to determine which buildings need to switch to virtual,” Wiebers said. “There is no set number, but instead a decision will be made that is in the best interest of student and staff health.”