Monday

Aug 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM


Wednesday, July 29


• 700 block of Meadow – area check


• Eagles Parkway and Royer – motor vehicle accident


• 100 block of Parker – area check


• Westbound U.S. 40 and Sni-A-Bar – motor vehicle theft


• 300 block of First Street – stealing


• 1400 block of Red Oak Court – alarm


• 700 block of Main Street – property damage


• Duncan Road and Woodbury Road – area check


• 100 block of Lee – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)


• 600 block of Tisha Lane – noise complaint


Thursday, July 30


• 900 block of Dogwood Drive – disturbance


• 1000 block of McQuerry Road – motor vehicle accident


• Main Street at the I-70 underpass – motor vehicle accident


• 2400 block of Harding – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


• Westbound I-70 – medical emergency


• 1400 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway – warrant service


• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – business contact


• 1400 block of Amanda Jean Way – parking complaint


• 1100 block of Willow Drive – stealing


• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm


Friday, July 31


• 700 block of Main Street – harassment


• 1400 block of Amanda Jean Way – parking complaint


• Eagle Ridge and High View Drive – found juvenile


• 1400 block of Amanda Jean Way – citizen contact


• 800 block of Albatross Drive – check the welfare


• 700 block of Misty Glen – alarm


• 700 block of S.W. Ridgeview Drive – area check for traffic congestion


• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – agency assist (Kansas City Police Department)


Saturday, Aug. 1


• 200 block of Hoot Owl – property damage


• 1100 block of Main Street – alarm


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance


• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – motor vehicle accident


• 100 block of Nelson Drive – noise complaint


• Main Street at the I-70 underpass – disturbance


• 1300 block of Jefferson Street – suspicious vehicle


• 100 block of Hudson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)


• 2100 block of Hedgewood Drive – verbal disturbance


• Main Street at the I-70 underpass – suspicious person


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1400 block of Willow Drive – online scam attempt


• 800 block of San-Kar Drive – stealing


• 100 block of Sunny Lane – citizen contact


Sunday, Aug. 2


• 700 block of Main Street – harassment


• 200 block of Hoot Owl – parking complaint


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 800 block of Country Hill Drive – civil standby


• 200 block of Barr Road – trespassing


• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motorist assist


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1300 block of Brentwood – civil issue


Monday, Aug. 3


• 1400 block of Persimmon – follow-up


• 700 block of Main Street – check the welfare


• 1300 block of Jefferson Street – alarm


• 1600 block of Hilltop – VIN check


• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – citizen contact


• 1300 block of Stoneybrook – disturbance


• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm


• 500 block of Shorthorn Drive – noise complaint


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


Tuesday, Aug. 4


• 1100 block of Casey Blvd – dealer's license


• 1400 block of Persimmon – follow-up


• 1300 block of Broadway – dealer's license


• 700 block of Crestview Terrace – leaving the scene of an accident


• Eastbound South Outer Belt Road – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)


• Westbound I-70 and Route BB – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)


• Old U.S. 40 – disturbance


• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact


• 400 block of Graystone Drive – disturbance


• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – residential fire


• 900 block of Stonebrook Lane – area check


• 700 block of Main Street – animal control