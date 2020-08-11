On Aug. 10, the Chillicothe Police received 99 calls for service.
POLICE BLOTTER
Press release for Aug. 10
9:00 a.m., Officers received report of a vehicle at the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center having the catalytic converter stolen. Investigation continuing.
9:20 a.m., Officers out in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 on an investigation.
9:29 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.
9:43 a.m., Subject in the police department to obtain report of previously reported incident.
9:46 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer reference to peace disturbance.
10:03 a.m., Disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Springhill Road. Subject dissatisfied with manner of refuse collection. No report.
10:15 a.m., Disturbance reported at Animal Shelter. Subject was upset with shelter’s business practices. subjects advised to leave premises and were trespassed.
10:24 a.m., Officers called to Hedrick Medical Center reference a patient that was having extreme anxiety issues. Subject being referred for further mental evaluation.
11:12 a.m., Officers out assisting Emergency Services on Medical call at Jerry Litton Stadium.
11:40 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street on continuing investigation.
12:16 p.m., Officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Springhill Road to a subject having bad reaction to prescribed medications. Subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.
12:50 p.m., Officer checking vehicle in lot near South Junction. Subject waiting for rain to stop and then locate a repair shop.
12:52 p.m., Subject in police department to report a theft. investigation continuing.
2:11 p.m., Report of traffic signal malfunctioning at Clay and Washington streets. Officer observed the light and it was functioning properly.
2:44 p.m., Subject at police department to speak with officer. Officer handling.
2:45 p.m., Officers assisted a motorist on Bryan Street west of Washington that had lost a wheel from the vehicle. Vehicle was towed from scene.
3:12 p.m., Report of subject driving while suspended. Officers observed traffic but unable to locate the subject.
3:41 p.m., Subject in police department to report a hit and run accident. Investigation continuing.
4:11 p.m., Report of subject leaving business in the 500 block of Business Highway 36 without paying for services received. Arrangements were made to make payment. No report.
4:28 p.m., Officer out at City Hall reference administrative duties.
5:47 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone reference accident on private property. They were advised to contact their insurance company with information.
6:59 p.m., Report of possible domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers contacted subjects and determined to be verbal argument. No arrests made.
7:08 p.m., Officers making contact with subject in the 500 block of S. Washington Street reference possible stolen bicycle. Investigation continuing.
