On Aug. 10, the Chillicothe Police received 99 calls for service.

POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for Aug. 10

9:00 a.m., Officers received report of a vehicle at the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center having the catalytic converter stolen. Investigation continuing.

9:20 a.m., Officers out in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 on an investigation.

9:29 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

9:43 a.m., Subject in the police department to obtain report of previously reported incident.

9:46 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer reference to peace disturbance.

10:03 a.m., Disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Springhill Road. Subject dissatisfied with manner of refuse collection. No report.

10:15 a.m., Disturbance reported at Animal Shelter. Subject was upset with shelter’s business practices. subjects advised to leave premises and were trespassed.

10:24 a.m., Officers called to Hedrick Medical Center reference a patient that was having extreme anxiety issues. Subject being referred for further mental evaluation.

11:12 a.m., Officers out assisting Emergency Services on Medical call at Jerry Litton Stadium.

11:40 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street on continuing investigation.

12:16 p.m., Officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Springhill Road to a subject having bad reaction to prescribed medications. Subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

12:50 p.m., Officer checking vehicle in lot near South Junction. Subject waiting for rain to stop and then locate a repair shop.

12:52 p.m., Subject in police department to report a theft. investigation continuing.

2:11 p.m., Report of traffic signal malfunctioning at Clay and Washington streets. Officer observed the light and it was functioning properly.

2:44 p.m., Subject at police department to speak with officer. Officer handling.

2:45 p.m., Officers assisted a motorist on Bryan Street west of Washington that had lost a wheel from the vehicle. Vehicle was towed from scene.

3:12 p.m., Report of subject driving while suspended. Officers observed traffic but unable to locate the subject.

3:41 p.m., Subject in police department to report a hit and run accident. Investigation continuing.

4:11 p.m., Report of subject leaving business in the 500 block of Business Highway 36 without paying for services received. Arrangements were made to make payment. No report.

4:28 p.m., Officer out at City Hall reference administrative duties.

5:47 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone reference accident on private property. They were advised to contact their insurance company with information.

6:59 p.m., Report of possible domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers contacted subjects and determined to be verbal argument. No arrests made.

7:08 p.m., Officers making contact with subject in the 500 block of S. Washington Street reference possible stolen bicycle. Investigation continuing.

