Clerk did not provide information

The Livingston County Clerk said mailers being sent to registered voters with a return address to the President of the United States, are not from her office nor did her office provide the information.

Sherry Parks, Livingston County Clerk, would like to assure the voters of Livingston County that the information within the document was not provided by her, nor her staff, a press release from Parks said. If the document contains accurate information, it was obtained through a public record search.

Parks was notified after several registered voters called her office asking about the mailers.

It is not required to respond and Parks strongly advises that residents do not give out any personal information unless you are familiar with the requestor and never in a mailer. For more information contact Parks or her staff at 660-646-8000 ext. 3.