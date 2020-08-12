Marceline, Keyetsville and Braymer all had 100% approval on their bus inspections.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has completed the Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s 2020 annual school bus inspection program, according to a press release from MSHP. Marceline, Keyetsville and Braymer all had 100% approval on their bus inspections.

Across the state 10,539 buses were approved; 1,030 were rated as defective and 259 were rated as out of service during the initial inspection.

The press release stated that those buses found defective require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the component(s) prior to further usage.

Area school districts received the following rating: Brookfield R-III, 13 buses, 92.3% approved, 0% defective, 7.7% out of service. Marceline R-V, eight buses, 100% approved. Bucklin R-II, five buses, 20% approved, 60% defective, 20% out of service. Callao C-8, 2 buses, 50% approved, 0% defective, 50% out of service. Bevier, four buses, 75% approved, 25% defective, 0% out of service. Meadville R-IV, six buses, 66.7% approved, 0% defective, 33.3% out of service. Keyestville R-III, six buses, 100 approved. Braymer C-4 six buses, 100% approval. Breckenridge R-I two buses, 50% approved, 50% defective. Chillicothe R-II, 23 buses, 52.2% approved, 39.1% defective, 8.7% out of service.

A total of 258 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence award this year. During the 2020-2021 school year, 5,594 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol works closely with schools and private pupil transportation companies to ensure Missouri students have safe transportation to and from school. This professional relationship is most evident during the annual school bus inspection program,” Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented numerous challenges. However, the unified effort of motor vehicle inspection and pupil transportation professionals ensured the inspection of Missouri’s 11,828 school buses was completed successfully. The annual school bus inspection program is just one way the Missouri State Highway Patrol protects and serves our children.”

Missouri school bus inspection results are a matter of public record. Individual school district results for 2020 are available at https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/MVI/documents/2020AnnualSchoolBusInspectionResults.pdf.

School bus inspection criteria, including a listing of Missouri’s out-of-service criteria are available at

https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/MVI/documents/schoolBusRegulations.pdf.