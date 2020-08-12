On Aug. 11, the Chillicothe Police received 86 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 11

1:42 a.m., Officers out in the 200 block of Polk Street on a report of strange odor and noises. Officers were unable to locate any source of the complaint.

3:09 a.m., Officers conducted a follow-up with a resident in the 1500 block of Springhill Road after resident had received earlier threats. Everything okay.

5:42 a.m., Officer provided a courtesy ride to a subject from Park Lane and Washington Street to the 800 block of Walnut Street.

6:06 a.m., Officers checking origin of 911 call received from location in the 300 block of Clay Street. Dispatch receiving only static on line. Call appears to be coming from a damaged phone line.

6:38 a.m., Officers performing a premises check in the 1200 block of Fair Street where a door on the building had been found open. Upon checking, Officers located an employee inside the building. No report and everything okay.

8:40 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer in reference to a landlord/tenant issue and requesting officer to do a premises walk-through in the 900 block of Dickinson Street. Walk-through was done as per request.

9:39 a.m., Officer out in the 700 block of Elm Street on an investigation.

9:52 a.m., Officer out in the 10 block of S. Washington Street on a continuing investigation.

10:45 a.m., Officers out in the 400 block of Calhoun Street reference a continuing investigation.

12:04 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone that had been involved in a previous incident, questioning if contact could be made with other party that had been involved in the incident. Subject was advised of options. No report.

1:12 p.m., Officer assisted local resident in the downtown business district after the subject had become disoriented. No report.

3:22 p.m., Officers checking report of subject leaving large amount of refuse in bathroom at Danner Park. Subject was contacted and advised to not place household trash in the park receptacles.

5:34 p.m., Officer at the police department speaking with subject in reference property dispute. No report at this time.

6:35 p.m., Officer recovered an abandoned bicycle in the 800 block of Elm Street. Bicycle can be identified and claimed.

6:40 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone reference possible internet fraud. Advised to wait for confirmation email and if not received, return for report.

6:44 p.m., Officers responded to reported domestic disturbance at N. Herriford and Second streets. Officers made contact and determined incident to be verbal and no arrests were made.

7:23 p.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Grandview on an investigation.

7:47 p.m., Officer at the police department conducting follow-up with subject in property dispute. No report at this time.

8:36 p.m., Officer out in the 10 block of Third Street reference a follow-up investigation.

On Aug. 11, the Chillicothe Police received 86 calls for service.