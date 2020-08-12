A Trenton man received minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State highway PAtrol’s online accident reports, Jeremy R. Reed, 31, Trenton was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 69, one mile west of Altamont at 6:05 a.m., on Aug. 11, when he drove a 2009 Ford off of the right side of the road, returned to the roadway, overcorrected then went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries, according to the patrol’s report.