



Two sections or Howard County Route U will receive culvert replacements Tuesday and Wednesday.

Work is planned 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday between Route H and County Road 103, and the same time frame Wednesday from Route BB to County Road 122. These sections will be closed to traffic and motorists will need to use alternate routes around the work areas.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information, call 1-888-275-6636 or visit the Missouri Department of Transportation Central District website. Updates also are available on the district’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.