Oesch is from Mooresville.

The Mo Beef Mo Kids Mo Fit (MoBKF) team and Missouri Beef Industry Council (MBIC) selected Owen Oesch, Mooresville, as one of 11 4-H and FFA members to join the first MO Beef

Leadership Academy. Oesch will participate in leadership and educational opportunities throughout the year while representing the Missouri Beef Checkoff and MoBKF program in his community.

According to a press release, Oesch is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter and the Sunrise Hustlers 4-H Club. His Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) falls under forage production and beef production. Oesch buys bred heifers, calves them out, and sells them as pairs. He will also keep some of the calves and finish them out.

“I am excited to be a MO Beef Ambassador because I’d love to help implement this program in my school,” he said.

MoBKF connects Missouri cattle producers with food service professionals to provide more beef, more often on the school lunch tray, while implementing beef and nutrition education in the classroom. School administration and food service providers work with farmers and local, state or federally inspected processors to implement the program.

“We’re happy to have Owen as part of our first Mo Beef Leadership Academy,” said Luella Gregory, MoBKF program director. “Our team wanted to identify a way to involve youth and expand our touchpoints in the lunchroom, classroom, and community. We are excited that these young leaders will play a role in sharing the important message of beef and Missouri agriculture in their local communities and beyond.”