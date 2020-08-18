On Aug. 17, the Chillicothe Police received 87 calls for service.

1:26 a.m., Officers attempted to assist another agency by performing a try-to-contact at a residence in the 400 block of Martin Street. Offices were unable to make contact.

10:17 a.m., Officer out at police department on a fingerprinting detail.

10:36 a.m., Officer out in the 1600 block of Webster on an investigation. Negative contact.

10:50 a.m., Subject in police department to report that they had received threats from an employee of a business in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. Investigation continuing.

12:04 p.m., Complaint of young kids on bicycles in the 500 block of S. Washington Street, riding unsafely. Officer spoke to the kids mother.

12:21 p.m., Officers travelled to St. Joseph on a special detail.

12:28 p.m., Complaint of animal mistreatment near Webster and Woodward streets. Officer made contact and the subject was attempting to train the animal.

1:17 p.m., Report of traffic cones and a traffic control sign being stolen from the area of Polk and Dickinson streets. Investigation continuing.

1:59 p.m., Complaint of kids on Mopeds, driving recklessly on Washington Street and without helmets. Officers could not locate the subjects.

4:12 p.m., Officers responded to 1300 block of Monroe Street on report of subject suffering from mental issues. Subject was transferred to a facility for medical assistance.

5:27 p.m., Officer out in the 1600 block of Webster Street on an investigation. Negative contact.

6:25 p.m., Officer at police department speaking with subject about an animal complaint. No report.

6:35 p.m., Subject speaking with officer on ownership of a vehicle. Subject advised to contact an attorney as was a civil issue.

7:19 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject in the 1300 block of Jackson Street. Subject gone from scene at time of call.

9:00 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on a well-being check. Subject contacted and okay.

9:58 p.m., Officer checking on vehicle at South Junction. Subject uncovering “Bridge Closing” signs for construction/repair.

10:06 p.m., Officers checking vehicles at Municipal Airport. Determined okay, they have planes there.

10:29 p.m., Officer out for vehicle service on Industrial Road.

11:43 p.m., Report of 4-wheeler being operated recklessly in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Vehicle observed leaving area before arrival of officer. Officers were unable to locate.

On Aug. 17, the Chillicothe Police received 87 calls for service.