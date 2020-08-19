Joshua M. Dennis, candidate for Livingston County Coroner is facing a charge of a misdemeanor campaign violation. Dennis, 37, Chillicothe, the republican candidate for coroner was charged after the Chillicothe Police Department (CPD) filed a probable cause statement following Dennis allegedly making a statement that violates election law, on various occasions.

The filed probable cause statement alleges Dennis stated he would donate his first year’s salary back to the county. The charging document claims such statement is a “violation to discharge the duties of such office for a less sum than the salary, fees, or emoluments as fixed by law or promising to payback or donate to any public or private interest any portion of such salary, fees, or emoluments as an inducement to voters.”

The statement filed by CPD claims Dennis made statements that were published in the Aug. 1 newspaper article in the Constitution-Tribune, that he would donate his entire first-year salary back to the county and do the job for free to help the county cover any cost that may occur from moving the office. Dennis allegedly made similar statements in a video.

Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren has charged Dennis with the unclassified misdemeanor of Class Four Election Offenses. His first court appearance int his matter will be at 9 a.m., on Sept. 30 before Judge Michael Leamer.

This is not the first time Dennis has been in trouble with the law. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), in August 2012, Dennis was arrested and charged with four counts of stealing a controlled substance.

The press release, stated, “On Sunday, August 26, 2012, the LCSO conducted a criminal investigation at a residence where prescription medication was reported stolen. The investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Michael Dennis, 29, Chillicothe, for four counts of alleged stealing of a controlled substance.”

He was charged in Livingston County Court the next day.

There is no further information available about that case.

Dennis did not return calls when asked for a comment about the case.

He is running for the office of coroner against J. Scott Lindley in the November election.