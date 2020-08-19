On Aug. 18, the Chillicothe Police Department received 79 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 18

12:02 a.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.

1:31 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Officers checked the building and found okay. No report.

1:54 a.m., Officer flagged down by subject that advised the driver of a vehicle in the area of Business Highway 36 and Mitchell Rd. might be suffering from mental issues. Officer searched the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:33 a.m., Officer out in the 1600 block of Webster Street on an investigation.

10:40 a.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance over child custody issues in the 1400 block of Burnam Road. Subjects advised it is a civil issue. One of the involved parties was determined to have an active warrant for a traffic charge out of Caldwell County. The subject was transported to the police depaertment where bond was posted and the subject was released.

11:27 a.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe Street reference a disturbance. One of the parties was transported to another facility. No report.

11:29 a.m., Subject in police department to speak with an officer in reference to having property in another jurisdiction that they wanted to recover. They were advised to contact that jurisdiction for assistance.

12:08 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Locust Street where a dog had been struck by a car. Animal Control was called and picked up the dog.

12:58 p.m., Report of subject urinating in public in the 400 block of Corporate Drive. Officers were unable to locate the subject as they had left the area in their vehicle prior to officers arrival.

1:28 p.m., Officers assisted MoDOT at Third and Washington streets while they performed traffic signal maintenance.

3:44 p.m., Complaint of careless and imprudent driving by a semi as it was southbound on U.S. Highway 65, north of town. The vehicle was stopped near Polk and Washington streets and advised of the complaint.

4:01 p.m., Officer out in the 1500 block of Jackson Street on a follow-up investigation.

4:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Third Street in reference an out of control juvenile. The subject was examined by medical facility and released back to their parents only to become out of control again. Ultimately, under Juvenile Office authority, the subject was transported a Youth Services facility.

7:24 p.m., Officers out at residence in 500 block of Jackson Street reference a subject refusing to leave the premises. Subject was gone on officers arrival. No report.

8:17 p.m., Officers out in the 1200 block of Walnut Street reference a theft. Determined to be a civil issue. No report.

9:48 p.m., Subjects reporting suspicious subject in Simpson Park. The subject was contacted and identified by officers. No report.

10:03 p.m., Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Brunswick Street. Information received and a 32-year-old Chillicothe resident was arrested for peace disturbance, transported to the police department, processed and released.

11:36 p.m., Report of a subject at an unreported location on Cherry Street using profanity to subjects. Officers checked entirety of Cherry Street and unable to locate the subject.

