On Aug. 19, the Chillicothe Police Department received 90 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 19

1:45 a.m., Report from resident in the 1100 block of Bryan Street of someone prowling around the residence. Officer searched neighborhood and could not locate anyone.

2:00 a.m., Officers checking subject in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. Subject was utilizing the local business.

2:14 a.m., Officers checked Danner Park and shut off the basketball court lights.

8:07 a.m., Report of suspicious acting subject in the 1900 block of Polk Street, trying to open a vehicle door. Officers searched the immediate area and located a subject that had ran from them and because of his actions was ultimately arrested on numerous charges including attempted auto theft, trespassing 1st and 2nd degree, resisting arrest, attempted kidnapping 2nd degree and peace disturbance. The subject, a 45-year-old Chillicothe resident was medically cleared for confinement, processed and transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of charges.

9:15 a.m., Officer was out in the 400 block of N. Washington Street on public relations detail.

10:57 a.m., Officer transporting subject to Hedrick Medical Center for medical clearance.

11:05 a.m., Officer doing well-being check in the 300 block of E. Bridge. Subject contacted okay.

12:02 p.m., Check well-being of subject in the 500 block of Jackson Street. Subject contacted and building manager notified.

12:44 p.m., Well-being check on resident from 1700 block of Hickory Drive. Subject having anxiety issues. subject eventually located in 400 block of Locust Street and is OK.

3:43 p.m., Report of suspicious subjects in business in the 500 block of Park Lane. Officers unable to locate anyone, apparently left prior to officers arrival.

5:10 p.m., Report of vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1200 block of Bryan Street. Young boy transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Investigation of possible child endangerment is ongoing.

10:54 p.m., Request for officer to assist in removing a bat from the residence in the 300 block of Mansur Street. Unable to locate the bat.

11:51 p.m., Officers checking on subjects in Danner Park. Subjects advised of the park’s hours and advised to move along.

