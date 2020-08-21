



Audrain County Emergency Management Agency announced the hiring Friday of Leonard J. Paniagua as deputy director.

His position was made possible through an Emergency Management Performance Grant.

"Paniagua stood out among the applicants and will bring knowledge from his Fire and EMT experience," agency Director Nick Tietsort said in a news release.

Audrain County Emergency Management is funded in part by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Management Performance Grant. It is a 50% cost-share for employee salary and benefits with some agency expenses included, the release stated.

"I am honored to be able to service this community and I fully intend on using my knowledge and experience to bring evidence-based efforts to provide resiliency to everyone in Audrain County and [its] communities," Paniagua said in the release.