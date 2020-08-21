The man told deputies he believed there were people in his residence. Upon conducting a search in the residence, the suspected controlled substance was observed by deputies in plain view. A search warrant was applied for and executed and as a result of the search, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Deputies responded to the area of Osage Highlands Loop on Wednesday in reference to an assault. The male caller advised dispatchers he had been assaulted and also claimed his dog had a gun.

Upon arrival deputies located the subject who was obviously under the influence of a controlled substance. The male told deputies he believed there were people in his residence. Upon conducting a search in the residence, the suspected controlled substance was observed by deputies in plain view. A search warrant was applied for and executed and as a result of the search, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized. The male subject was arrested and transported to the hospital. Upon release, he was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility and placed on a 24-hour hold.

Brian J. Mills of Camdenton, 31, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a $20,000.00 surety bond.