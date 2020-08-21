The University of Missouri has launched its Bias Hotline that allows people on campus to report bias incidents they experience or witness.

The university defines a bias incident as, "conduct that discriminates, stereotypes, excludes, intimidates, mocks, degrades, threatens, harasses, or harms anyone in our university community based on actual or perceived age, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, physical or mental disability, religion, citizenship, pregnancy status, marital status, veteran or military status, or any combination of these factors."

It is available to faculty, staff, students and visitors at (844) 946-1837, or online at biashotline.ethicspoint.com.

The calls received on the Bias Hotline will be evaluated for response or referral. Information also will be used to help predict issues and identify pervasive concerns.

It’s not meant to replace other methods of reporting, including the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX.