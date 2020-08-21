Suanne Michelle Lane was born July 3, 1960 in Neosho, the daughter of Gerald and Myrna

(Lasiter) McCrary. She entered into rest on August 20, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her

loving family at the age of 60. Suanne graduated from Neosho High School, class of 1978. She

was a licensed cosmetologist and had also worked as a scheduler in a medical facility. She lived

most of her life in the SW Missouri are, living in Joplin from 1989 to 2008, when she moved to

Kansas City and then in 2015 she moved to Maryville where she lived until returning to Neosho

in 2019. Suanne enjoyed cooking, gardening and art, doing painting and sculpting and was an

avid reader. She had an unyielding faith in the Lord and was an inspiration to many. While in

Maryville, she was a member of the Christ Community Church and currently was a member of

Calvary Baptist Church in Neosho. Suanne is survived by a daughter, Jessica Michelle Lane Gaa

and husband, Jeremy of Neosho; two grandchildren, Ethan and Hudson Gaa; step grandson, Isa

Gaa; her parents, Gerald and Myrna McCrary of Neosho; two brothers, Steven McCrary and

wife, Melinda of Ft. Worth, Texas and Timothy McCrary and wife, Laura of Grove, Oklahoma;

nieces and nephews and other extended family. She is preceded in death by a son, Michael

Sean Lane on December 13, 1985; paternal grandparents, Roy and Rita McCrary and maternal

grandparents, Wayne and Wilma Lasiter. Visitation for Suanne will be Monday, August 24,

2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Neosho from 5:00-7:00 pm. Graveside services will be

Tuesday, Aug. 25 th at 10 am at the Gibson Cemetery, Pastor Mike Leake will officiate.

Contributions in memory of Suanne may be made to Ronald McDonald House, c/o Clark Funeral

Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

