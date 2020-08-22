It’s back to school time and you know what that means. Shopping for new clothes and shoes.

Parents take our children to the stores where they spend hours looking through racks of clothes and trying on countless pairs of shoes. Children can be persnickety when it comes to finding those perfect outfits and amazingly cute shoes.

As the shopping day ticks away, parents begin to bargain with their children to hurry and choose something, anything, because it’s late in the day and there’s a gazillion things to do at home.

By the end of the day, parents are exhausted, but the children are happy with their new clothes. When the first bell rings welcoming everyone back to a new school year, they will wear their garments proudly.

As we focus on clothing, we can turn to ourselves. If you’re a born-again Believer, then you may wear God’s Garments of Salvation along with His Robe of Righteousness. Have you thought about those things recently?

Isaiah 61:10 says, “I delight greatly in the Lord; my soul rejoices in my God. For He has clothed me with garments of salvation and arrayed me in a robe of His righteousness, as a bridegroom adorns his head like a priest, and as a bride adorns herself with her jewels.” (NKJV)

Salvation is deliverance from sin. Therefore, we may wear the garments of faith, hope, grace, humility, trust, courage, love and so forth.

Righteousness is the state we are in. Matthew 5:6 says, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, For they shall be filled.” (NKJV) We may pray for the Lord to lead us in the path of righteousness all of our days. And, we are not walking around in our robe of righteousness, rather it is God’s righteousness that He bestows upon us when we are faithful and obedient.

Salvation and righteousness are gifts from our Father God. We must keep our garments and that royal robe clean by praying and asking for forgiveness on a daily basis. Guard your behavior so that you walk daily in your custom-made garments and that beautiful robe!

Back to school is an exciting time for everyone involved from the school personnel, to the children and their families. We, too, can be excited; for if we are Christians, we are favored and bestowed with God-given garments.

Are you wearing Garments of Salvation and a Robe of Righteousness? During this time of newness, perhaps it is time for us to make sure they are clean and we are worthy of continuing to wear them.

-Karen Jennings is a genealogist who writes nonfiction articles and fiction stories. She lives in Neosho MO. She also writes a devotional column for The Neosho Daily News.