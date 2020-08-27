On Aug. 26, the Chillicothe Police Department received 80 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 26

4:09 a.m., Officers conducted a well being check of an individual at a business in the 10 block of Brunswick Street. Officer discovered the individual to be an employee of the business.

4:21 a.m., Officer checked on a possible water line break in the area of the 500 block of North Washington Street.

5:43 a.m., Officer responded to the 400 block of Vine regarding a domestic disturbance among juveniles. The juveniles were counseled.

7:53 a.m., Officers spoke with a subject at the police department regarding child custody. The subject was advised to consult with an attorney.

9:20 a.m., Officer fingerprinted a subject on a court order.

9:42 a.m., Officer received a call regarding a motorist operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed view inside the vehicle. Officer was unable to located reported vehicle.

9:59 a.m., Officers received a call of a person needing mental health treatment in the 2700 block of North Washington Street. The person was located and later transferred to a hospital for mental health treatment per a court order.

10:26 a.m., Officer assisted a detective from another jurisdiction with an investigation in the 1400 block of Atkins Drive.

2:44 p.m., Officer contacted a vehicle owner in the 1500 block of Calhoun regarding improper parking.

4:50 p.m., Officer received a report of a theft of a firearm in the 10 block of Brunswick Street. Investigation continues.

5:33 p.m., Officer called to the area of the 10 block of Jackson Street regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

6:19 p.m., Officers spoke with a subject at the police department regarding possible stolen or recovered property.

6:22 p.m., Officers spoke with subject at the police department regarding possible identity theft.

6:26 p.m., Officer responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident in the 1100 block of Arcadia. Officers reported a resident was backing from a private drive and struck a parked motor vehicle causing minor damage.

7:07 p.m., Officer recovered a bicycle in the 10 block of Third Street. Officer observed the bicycle to be registered with the police department and therefore the bike was returned to the owner. The owner had also reported the bike stolen two days prior.

9:01 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject at the police department regarding phone harassment. Subject was advised of his options.

On Aug. 26, the Chillicothe Police Department received 80 calls for service.