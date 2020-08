Second Harvest Community Food Bank will be conducting two separate Pop – Up Mobile Food Banks in Ludlow on Sept.14 and in Chillicothe on Sept. 30. This program are open to the general public, so there are no income guidelines in order to obtain food. Each event is from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., or when food runs out. The Ludlow event on Sept. 14 will be held at SW Livingston School, 4944 Missouri Highway DD. The Chillicothe event will be held at the old hospital site at 100 Central Ave.