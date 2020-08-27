Two women face felony possession of a controlled substance - meth, following a traffic stop in Livingston County early the morning of Aug. 26.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, at about 12:39 a.m. on Aug. 26 a deputy saw a vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 that was traveling only 52 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The deputy observed the vehicle cross the lane dividing line multiple times and made a stop of the car.

“Subsequent investigation shows the two occupants were traveling from Indiana to Mound City and were allegedly in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and methamphetamine drug paraphernalia,” Cox said. “A female deputy was called out to assist as one suspect also reportedly had controlled substance and other evidence hidden on her person.”

Deputy Jordan Williams and Deputy Terry Wilson arrested Rebecca Dawn Kephart, 42, and Stacy Lynn Crist, 45, for the alleged drug crime. Both were interviewed, processed and transported to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and are now charged in Livingston County Associate Court with class D felony possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.