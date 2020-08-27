Wreaths Across America is asking all U.S. residents to stand outside at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11 and wave a U.S. flag for one minute and again at 9:03 a.m.

The first is the time five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the northern face of the World Trade Center’s north Tower. The second time is when United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower.

Three women from Freeport, Maine — Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote — after the events of 9/11 stood on a hill to wave a flag to honor victims, according to a news release. They became known as the Freeport Flag Ladies and raised the flag on Tuesdays for 18 years. They retired Sept. 11, 2019 and Wreaths Across America took up their cause, according to the release. It started to raise the flag weekly along U.S. Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine, on land donated by Wreaths founder Morrill Worcester that leads to the new Acadia National Cemetery.

The cemetery opens Saturday , and the land housing the cemetery also was donated by Worcester.

Participants are encouraged to take videos and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with Wreaths Across America using the hashtags #FlagsAcrosstheCounty and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that places wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery and at 2,200 other participant locations nationwide, according to the release.