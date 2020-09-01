There has been an increase in not just dangerous driving in the county, but dangerous drivers, traveling at excessive speeds, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said recently.

According to Cox at about 3 a.m., on Aug. 17, a deputy checked a vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 near Mooresville at 104 mph in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped and driver was identified as Nichole Lynn Bell, 37, Wichita, Kan Bell was then arrested for the alleged speeding and driving while suspended. She posted bond and was released on the two summons with an October court date.

On Aug. 15 at 1 a.m. a deputy checked a vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 255 at 100 mph in a 65mph zone. The vehicle was stopped and the Chicago, Ill., driver was found to be transporting a female he claimed was pregnant and having a baby. Deputy explained he just passed Chillicothe and there is a hospital here. The driver explained they were going to Springfield, Ill., hospital only. The stop resulted in the arrest of Paul A. Long, 63, Chicago, Ill. Long posted bond and was released with summons and a Sept. 23 court date.

“No one wanted local medical services and the female occupant of the vehicle never complained or appeared to be in pain or discomfort,” Cox said in a press release.

Public Safety Information

Cox said a Google search provided the following velocity rates at respective miles per hour (mph): 65 mph = 95.33 feet per second; 100 mph = 146.667 feet per second; and 104 mph = 152.533 feet per second.

“Consider at 90 mph a reasonable estimate is to travel an additional 198 feet during driver reaction time and then another 386 feet of braking to come to a stop. This is a total of 584 feet you would travel in your vehicle if you had an urgent need to stop on the roadway when driving 90 mph,” Cox said.

“Vehicles are like 4,500 pound (or more) bullets. The old saying of "Speed Kills" was about speeding vehicles and still is true. A speeding driver can ruin many lives in fractions of a second.

“Please consider the velocity some people travel on our roadways and give thought to the diminished reaction time and much longer braking distances. Add to it that a driver is responsible for the safety of not only themselves but those in their vehicle including the unborn and their actions can impact the life and safety of every other person on or near the roadways.”