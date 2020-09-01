Press release for Aug. 31

7:35 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 2600 block of N.

Fair St. The incident was determined to be civil in nature and the parties were advised to

contact an attorney.

7:43 a.m., Officers took a report of tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing in the 10 block of S. Washington St. The investigation is on-going.

9:22 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

9:25 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 10 block of S. Washington St.

10:10 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegal breed of dog in the 1500 block of Bryan St. Officers were assisted by Animal Control.

10:14 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possibly intoxicated pedestrian littering in the 10 block of Walnut St. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

10:39 a.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious items left at a residence in the 900 block of Bryan St. The items were collected and disposed.

11:43 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 2700 block of N. Washington St.

12:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to stealing and trespassing in the 1400 block of N. Washington St. The investigation is on-going.

1:06 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1100 block of Walnut St.

2:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Derringer Dr. The incident was determined to be a civil matter.

4:06 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 300 block of W. Business Highway 36.

4:18 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 10 block of Washington St.

4:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible property damage in the 1100 block of Calhoun St. Officers spoke with a juvenile and no damage was reported.

4:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible stealing and threats. Officers discovered there was no crimes committed.

5:26 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the Simpson Park area.

6:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Southwest Dr. A 28-year-old male was arrested, processed at the police department and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

6:28 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a well-being check in the 300 block of Edgerton St. The person was found to not need assistance.

6:41 p.m., Officers took a report of a stolen bicycle in the 1100 block of Broadway St. The investigation is on-going.

7:47 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen at the Police Department about child custody.

8:17 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about child custody in the 1100 block of Bryan St.

9:03 p.m., Officers transported a prisoner to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

10:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a juvenile sitting roadside near Coach K Rd. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

11:20 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 1000 block of Olive St.