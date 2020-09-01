A Richland man was injured Monday night when the vehicle he was driving traveled off Highway 7 and struck a tree, just east of Spring Creek Drive in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Matthew Pettijohn, 36, was heading south when the 2002 Dodge Neon he was driving traveled across the center of the road and off the left side of the road before colliding with a tree. Pettijohn, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The Dodge Neon had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.