Anyone with direct contact will have to quarantine until Sept. 14.

A teachers aide at Chillicothe Middle school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from Superintendent Dan Wiebers.

Wiebers sent a letter to district staff on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“The Chillicothe School District was notified that a teaching aide at Chillicothe Middle School was tested for COVID-19 and the results have come back as positive. District staff and the Livingston County Health Department have contact-traced individuals who may have come contact with the teaching aide. Those individuals who have been within six feet for more than 15 minutes of time, have been notified by the Health Department and will be required to quarantine until Monday,, Sept. 14,” the said.

Because of this development, some students will transfer to the district’s Distance Learning plan.

“Students who are under quarantine will transition to the Distance-Learning style of education until they are cleared to return to the school buildings. Middle School staff will work with those students to make the successful move to distance learning,” Wiebers wrote.

“If your child becomes symptomatic of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider, if you have questions, please contact the Livingston County Health Department at 660-646-4506. “

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever of 100.4 degrees or higher; cough, sore throat, congestion, or runny nose; new loss of taste or smell; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; or ew unexplained headache. Parents of all district students have been encouraged to do a wellness check with their students daily since the start of school.

“I would like to remind families that Chillicothe Middle School will remain open to those students not under quarantine. Those under quarantine will still receive the educational offerings provided by the district through a distance learning model,” Wiebers said.

For more information contact the Chillicothe R-II District Office at 660-646 4566.