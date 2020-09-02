A Camdenton woman was killed in a Camden County crash Tuesday evening near Twin Rivers Point.

Crystal M. Lewis, 40, was driving her 2018 Subaru Impreza Tuesday evening when her vehicle crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Lewis was pronounced deceased at the scene. The car suffered extensive damage.

Lewis was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. This was Troop F's first fatality of September and 52nd of 2020.