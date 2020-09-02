The Phelps County Senior Companion program chose Linda Robertson, of Rolla, as the Senior Companion of the Month for August.

Robertson and her sister were born in Waynesville but later moved to Dixon, Springfield, and Labadie, before they returned to Rolla in 1973.

Robertson said: “When my mom was sick, I had a Senior Companion for her. It really helped me to get out of the house and take care of errands. So when I was given the opportunity, I became a Senior Companion.

“I love to help people. I like to cook and bring my client’s food. I make sure they get to their doctor appointments and I pick up their medicines.”

Robertson began working as a waitress and cook, but later became a telephone operator for Sears and Roebuck and a night dispatcher and jailer for the Maries County Sheriff’s Office while raising six children. In 1980, Robertson became a telephone operator for United Telephone in Rolla. When the phone company changed its name to Sprint, Robertson was promoted as a scheduler in Jefferson City and when the company changed its name again to Century Link, she was promoted to Kansas City, Missouri.

Between her husband and her, Robertson raised ten children and now has 42 grandchildren.

The Senior Companion Program is sponsored by the Phelps County Commission, the Corporation for National and Community Service, as well as several local groups and individuals. Senior Companions greatest work is to help their peers maintain their independence they have worked for all their lives.

Community members who know a Phelps County resident who might benefit from the services of a Senior Companion, or residents who are at least 55 years old and would like to become a Senior Companion, can call 573-458-6180 for further information.