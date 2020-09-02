Press release for Sept. 1

12:04 a.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 1700 block of Derringer Dr.

12:21 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 900 block of Bryan St.

6:06 a.m., Officers were dispatched to property damage in the 900 block of

Woodward St. No report was filed at that time.

6:49 a.m., Officers arrested a subject on two active Livingston County Felony warrants for burglary and theft, following a foot pursuit in the 1300 block of North Washington Street. The subject was processed at the police department and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. Subsequent charges of Resisting arrest, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle are being sought.

7:33 a.m., Officers conducted traffic enforcement in the 1600 block of Polk St.

7:43 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible stealing utilities on Reynard St. No report was filed at that time.

9:15 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

9:20 a.m., Officers took a report of a dog bite in the 600 block of Webster St.

9:20 a.m., Officers took a report of possible child abuse in the 900 block of Coach K Road. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Children’s Division. The investigation is on-going.

10:51 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 300 block of Sixteenth St.

11:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a tree obstructing the street at Cowgill St. and Green St.

11:38 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

11:40 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of Polk St.

12:42 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen residing in another jurisdiction about possible identity theft/fraud. The person was advised to contact their local authorities.

1:00 p.m., Officers checked on a possible suspect vehicle involved in a leaving the scene of a crash from another jurisdiction in the 300 block of Webster St.

1:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 900 block of Coach K St. The incident was resolved by officers.

1:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible trespasser in the 10 block of Third St. No report was filed at that time.

1:43 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of Walnut St.

2:23 p.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

3:00 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation at the police department.

3:03 p.m., Officers conducted traffic enforcement in the 900 block of Dickinson Ave.

3:09 p.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist at Third St. and N. Washington St.

4:20 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1400 block of Alexander St.

7:23 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a traffic hazard in the 1200 block of Broadway St. Officers discovered a service drain had come ajar. It was replaced.

8:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver coming into City Limits from the South. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:41 p.m., Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Graves St. The investigation is on-going.

10:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to loud music coming from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Third St. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

10:57 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 500 block of E. Bus. 36 Hwy.

10:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 2800 block of Grand Dr. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

11:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 500 block of E. Bus. 36 Hwy. Officers did not discover any disturbance.

11:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Polk St. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature and no arrests made.