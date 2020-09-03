There has been a potential exposure of of a positive case of COVID-19 at the Friday, Aug. 28 dance held from 7-10 p.m. at Grand River Multipurpose Center.

The Livingston County Health Center also released a press release today, Sept. 3, stating there was an ongoing outbreak of 15 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 among the congregation of Turning Point Church identified through contact tracing.

“All 15 cases were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and were tested as a result. Reported close contacts of the positive cases were notified by the health center,” Ann Burchett, public information supervisor with the health center said in a press release.

Close contact is defined as being within six feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more. Congregation members are encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 14 days and isolate themselves should symptoms develop.

“We fully understand many of our residents embrace worship as an essential part of life and gathering together for worship is at the heart of what it means to be a community of faith. But, as we are now aware, gatherings present a risk for increasing spread of COVID-19,” said Sherry Weldon, Health Center Administrator. “At this time, we are urging our local churches to promote preventive health measures like seating congregants 6 feet apart, encouraging the use of face coverings, making hand soap and sanitizer readily available, regularly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces in their buildings and urging members to stay home if they are sick, even if symptoms aren’t serious.”

Weldon also wanted to assure the public that local churches are not being targeted, and the Health Center respects everyone’s right to worship as they choose.

“Risks of contracting COVID-19 increases with any type of gathering where social distancing can’t be maintained,” said Weldon. “We have had multiple cases come from various types of large gatherings including prom and graduation, the risk is definitely not limited to church services.”

Researchers estimate that people who get infected with the coronavirus can spread it to others two to three days before symptoms start and are most contagious one to two days before they feel sick. The CDC says that if you might have come into contact with the virus and have no symptoms, you should self- monitor. This means watching for signs such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Stay out of crowded places, keep at least six feet away from other people, and wear a cloth face mask when you have to go out.

As of this afternoon, there were 92 total cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County, one death, and 18 active cases. Chillicothe Correctional Center had 31 active cases of COVID-19 in the offender population, for a total of 252, according to Burchett.

If you have specific concerns of close contact and have not been called, call the Health Center at 646- 5506 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 4 p.m. If you have general questions about isolation and quarantine, please call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Toll- Free COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.

Additional information and updates about COVID-19 are available online at

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/.

