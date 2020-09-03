Hearing Care Partners has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of its top 5000 fastest-growing companies in 2020. The annual list looks at America’s most successful small businesses and ranks them by growth.

The Kirksville-based company is a full-service audiology practice that has 10 locations in Missouri. Co-owners Dr. Michelle Woodward and Dr. Karen Melton both had independent hearing care practices before they decided to come together. The business has a three-year revenue growth of 82.5 percent.

"We’re so excited and humbled by the recognition," said Dr. Woodward in a news release. "This list goes beyond just hearing care providers — it’s across all business sectors. We’re sharing this distinction with the best of the best of America’s small businesses, whether it be marketing or automotive detailing or even financial services."

"Our passion is changing lives one ear at a time," said Dr. Melton. "We love knowing we’re helping the people in our communities engage fully with life through better hearing. To win this distinction through leading with our hearts is a testament to the power of our patient-centered care and education."