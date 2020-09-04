Charles Victor “Charlie” Gleaves, age 45, of Fairview, Missouri, passed away at 12:33 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Freeman Neosho Hospital in Neosho, Missouri. He was born February 12, 1975, in Winfield, Kansas, the son of Bob and Cari (Coberly) Gleaves.

Charlie worked for Missouri Sugars in Neosho, Missouri.

Charlie is survived by his daughter, Courtney Wilson and her husband, Brandon, of Fairview; two grandchildren, Paisleigh and Berkleigh Wilson; his father, Bob Gleaves and his wife, Della, of Aurora, Missouri; his mother, Cari Wiegman, and her husband, Joe, of Winfield, Kansas; two sisters, Kristina Gleaves of Marionville, Missouri and Amanda Stewart of Arkansas City, Kansas and one brother, Doug Gleaves of Arkansas City.

A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Jenkins Bridge in Jenkins, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Williams Funeral Home in Marionville, Missouri,

Memorial donations may be made payable to Williams Funeral Home, PO Box 103, Marionville, Missouri 65705, to help with the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WilliamsFuneralHomeMO.com.