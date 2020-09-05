Registration is now open for the 2020 Great Central U.S. "ShakeOut" earthquake drill Oct. 15.

More than one-half million Missourians participated in last year’s drill, according to a news release.

To sign up for the ShakeOut, visit the Central U.S. ShakeOut website. Schools, businesses, community organizations or any other group can register, in addition to families and individuals.

"Missouri is home to one of the largest active seismic zones in the country," State Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Jim Remillard said in the release. "Because earthquakes occur without warning, it is especially important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when the shaking starts."

The drill will take place 10:15 a.m., Oct. 15, where participants will practice the "Drop, Cover, Hold On," method.

Participants should drop to their hand and knees, cover their head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk, if possible and hold on until the shaking stops.

Those who register will receive regular updates on the drill as well as information on earthquake preparedness and safety.

The State Emergency Management Agency has more information about earthquakes and how to prepare on its website.