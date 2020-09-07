A Florida man was seriously injured Saturday morning in a motorcycle accident on North Business Route 5 just south of Old Route 5 in Camden County.

A Florida man was seriously injured Saturday morning in a motorcycle accident on North Business Route 5 just south of Old Route 5 in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Nicholas Kuntz, 30, of Ocala, Florida, was heading south in a 2007 BMW G650X when the motorcycle crossed the center line and overturned, ejecting Kuntz. Kuntz was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The motorcycle had minor damage and was towed from the scene.