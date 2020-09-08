Thirteen people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend, according to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP). The 2020 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7.

MSHP reported the following enforcement activity during 2020 Labor Day Holiday:

Traffic Statistics: 274 crashes; 124 injuries; 13 statewide fatalities; 145 DWIs issued; and 89 drug arrests.

MSHP boating statistics:15 crashes; 6 injuries; 7 BWI arrests; 12 drug arrests.

Troopers investigated 10 of the 13 fatal traffic crashes over the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend. Three fatal traffic crashes occurred in both the Troop C, Weldon Spring area, and Troop G, Willow Springs area. Two fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Troop D, Springfield, area. One fatal traffic crash occurred in each of the Troop A, Lee’s Summit and Troop F, Jefferson City area. The remaining three fatalities were investigated by the Florissant Police Department, Columbia Police Department, and the Springfield Police Department.