The Livingston County Health Center is offering limited COVID-19 testing, according to a press release.

For county residents who meet specific criteria, there are a limited number of nasal pharyngeal COVID-19 tests are available at no out of pocket cost.

“Those who would like to pursue this testing must have symptoms and be unable to access a test through their insurance, or without insurance,” Ann Burchett public information supervisor with the health center said.

If a person is sick and in need of a test, call 646-5506. and a health center nurse will screen each case for eligibility and inform the client of the testing procedure. Those being tested must sign an agreement to self-isolate until test results are received, or further instructions are given. Test kits are being provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

For more information about the health center’s limited COVID-19 Testing, call 646-5506.