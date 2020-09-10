These clinics are free and open to anyone aged 10 and up.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer two opportunities to learn the basics of kayaking from 4:30–6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The clinics will take place at Hazel Creek Lake, on Peaceful Front Road, just north of Kirksville.

Participants will learn basic kayaking safety, techniques, and terminology from trained MDC staff. Each training will include plenty of time on the water, with a chance to leisurely paddle around an area lake to get comfortable with kayaking. Kayaks, paddles, and personal flotation devices (PFDs) will be provided.

"There are many opportunities for outdoor activities when aboard a kayak," said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver.

These clinics are free and open to anyone aged 10 and up. Participants younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a registered adult.

To ensure public safety, all participants must practice physical distancing and are asked to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when maintaining minimum six-foot distancing is not possible.

Space is limited for these clinics and participants must preregister no later than Sept. 25 by selecting the desired class at the following link: mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_rel_regions_tid=64.

For more information contact Garver at 660-785-2420, or Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov.