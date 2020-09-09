CPD is looking for information relating to the damage done to the golf course.

Press release for Sept. 8

6:33 a.m., Officers responded to the area of U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Avenue for a four-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported, but major damage was done to all vehicles involved.

8:08 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington Street in reference to property damage. Upon arrival officers noted damages done by a vehicle driving across the property. Officers took evidentiary photographs of the tread pattern and damages. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

10:32 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Trenton Road for a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and resolved the issue.

10:49 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Jameson and Graves for a parking complaint. Officers contacted the owner who agreed to move the vehicle.

1:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Grandview to investigate a possible violation of Order of Protection.

4:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive for a report of a suspicious package. Officers check the package, and everything was found to be okay with it.

4:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Country Club for a parking complaint.

9:46 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of E Bridge Street for report of a noise complaint.

As a result of the investigation officer arrested a male subject, for Caldwell County Warrants for his arrest. The subject was unable to post the required bond and was transported to the Caldwell County Jail.

On Sept. 8, the Chillicothe Police Department received 100 calls for service.