One person was arrested and charged with first-degree property damage a day after the Chillicothe Police Department (CPD) responded to the Chillicothe County Club for reported property damage.

According to police reports from the CPD officers responded to the country club at about 8 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, for a report of property damage. Officers then investigated the crime and were able to obtain a Livingston County Search Warrant on Wednesday, according to a press release from Chief Jon Maples.

“Officers seized the suspect truck and examined it, locating evidence. Several people were interviewed as well,” Maples said. “As a result of this investigation, officers and detectives made an arrest of a 20-year-old male. Charges of property damage 1st degree were filed through the Livingston County Associate Court. The male was processed and transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.”

Maples noted, the investigation continues and there may be other charged as well.

According to online court records, Trenton Gilbert Cole Meers was charged with alleged first-degree property damage and made his first court appearance on Thursday, where he plead not guilty in front of Judge Michael Richard Leamer.

His bond was set at $2,500 cash only.

His next court appearance will be at 9 a.m., on Sept. 23 before Judge Leamer in Livingston County Court.